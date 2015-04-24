 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister signs a decree on medicine prices

    State government made decision on regulation prices for medicines

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made a decision on making changes to "The list of things (works, services) which prices (tariffs) are regulated by the state", Report informs. According to the decree signed by the Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zadeh, the expertise of medical services and the prices of medicines with the state registration were included into the list of things (works, services) that is regulated by the state.

    The decision was made to provide the implementation of paragraph 1.2. of the Azerbaijani President's decree No. 1024 dated February 2, 2015. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi