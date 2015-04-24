Azerbaijani Prime Minister signs a decree on medicine prices

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made a decision on making changes to "The list of things (works, services) which prices (tariffs) are regulated by the state", Report informs. According to the decree signed by the Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zadeh, the expertise of medical services and the prices of medicines with the state registration were included into the list of things (works, services) that is regulated by the state.

The decision was made to provide the implementation of paragraph 1.2. of the Azerbaijani President's decree No. 1024 dated February 2, 2015.