Azerbaijani President: "We have concrete programs in each area"

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We should not be content with the achievements and look into the future”.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at the inauguration ceremony on April 18.

"We have very clear ideas, plans and programs about things to be done in the coming years. We will continue our efforts in many areas. We will turn Azerbaijan into a more powerful country. We have concrete programs for each area”, - president said.

I.Aliyev underlined that there is a strong political will and great financial resources for it: "We have created our financial resources by ourselves. That is why our people look into the future with great optimism. The essence of all of us is to see our country growing stronger”.