    Azerbaijani President signs an order to award employees of 'Azəravtoyol' OJSC

    They awarded for contribution to development of road transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order conferring "Progress" medal on employees of the "Azəravtoyol" Open Joint Stock Company.

    Report informs, according to the order, below-mentioned employees of "Azəravtoyol" Open Joint Stock Company were awarded the medal for contribution to the development of road transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

    Azadaliyev Azadali Kalbali

    Babayev Eldar Mirvanovich

    Chiragov Nizami Gafar

    Ahmadov Shahin Ahmad

    Amirova Khatiban Balasan

    Hajiyev Aladdin Ali

    Huseynov Yashar Huseyn

    Ismayilov Saftar Tofig

    Gafarov Firdovsi Jumshud

    Ganiyev Dilgam Seyfaddin

    Guliyev Zakir Ibrahim

    Maharramov Elkhan Mammadagha

    Mammadov Faig Fazil

    Pashayev Mubariz Valish

    Shukurov Tahir Rashid

    Taghiyev Taghi Sultan

    Zamanov Nizami Zaman.

    In accordance with another order of the Azerbaijani President, Aliyev Ziyaddin Ismayil and Gasimov Aflatun Allahyar were awarded "Honored engineer" honorary title for contribution to the development of road transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan. 

