Azerbaijani President visited school No.58 in Khatai district of Baku city - UPDATED

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed additional classrooms built in school No. 58 in Khatai district, Baku. The head of state was informed that all conditions were created at the school to ensure quality teaching and training process, Report informs.

There are photo stands in the foyer of the school reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s attention to the development of education. Additional 20 classrooms, an informatics laboratory and three other laboratories were built for the school this year. The new classrooms are capable of holding up to 576 pupils. The head of state was informed that the school was built in 1926. The 420-seat school had an enrollment of 900 pupils before the reconstruction.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the staff of the school success in the new academic year.