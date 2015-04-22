Azerbaijani President reviews Heydar Aliyev Sports Palace after renovation

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 22, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse, the chairperson of "Baku-2015" first European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva and his daughter, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva reviewed the conditions of Heydar Aliyev Sports Palace after overhaul. Report informs that the Minister of Youth and Sports Minister, Azad Rahimov spoke about the major work done.

The President and First Lady were repeatedly inquired about the progress of the overhaul in the sports facility and gave relevant instructions and recommendations.

This facility that began to be built in 1977, was opened in 1990. In the past, major overhaul was not carried out in the building at such a high level. The facade of the building was completely renovated during the repair work. The facade with crown-shaped structure is covered with a special coating. Lamps and spotlights in different colors were installed to illuminate the façade in an artistic arrangement and automatic control center was set up.