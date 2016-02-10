Azerbaijani President rejects parliament bill on imposing 20% tax on cash outflows

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Having considered numerous requests from entrepreneurs and investors, President Ilham Aliyev has rejected a Milli Majlis-proposed bill on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan On Currency Regulation,” according to the Service of the Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Economic Reforms.

Report informs, under the parliament`s proposal, resident and non-resident individuals and legal entities in Azerbaijan would have been imposed a 20 per cent tax on taking money out of the country.