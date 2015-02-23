Azerbaijani President receives members of national team win World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the members of the national team that won the World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling held in Iran. Report informs, the head of the state and the president of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev congratulated the athletes and the members of the Wrestling Federation on a great victory. President Ilham Aliyev appraised the success as the national wrestling school being in a high level and the result of the effective organization of the Wrestling Federation's work. The head of the state also noted that the success gained by our wrestlers in the World and European Championships, as well as, in Olympic Games stimulate further growth of interest in this favorite type of sports in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that as in Iran, our wrestlers will gain the same success again in European Games to be held in Baku this year and Olympic Games to be held Rio de Janeiro next year.

Rafig Huseynov, a member of the national team and a head coach Nureddin Rajabov said that the state support to sports stands on the basis of the achievements and they thanked the President for it.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that these great victories did not only show the power of Azerbaijan and its peoples but also, the talent of Azerbaijani youth and their loyalty to the Motherland.

In the end, they posed for photographs.