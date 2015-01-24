Azerbaijani President receives Ambassadors of Qatar and India

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar Sayar bin Abdurrahman al Maawdah on January 24.

Report informs, The Ambassador reviewed the guard of honor. Sayar bin Abdurrahman al Maawdah handed his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the Ambassador.

The diplomat conveyed greetings of the Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the head of state. The Ambassador noted that he was honored to start his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, adding he would spare no efforts for further developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The head of state recalled his last year meeting with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as fruitful discussions on bilateral cooperation issues, and stressed the significance of high level meetings in terms of strengthening the ties.

The President of Azerbaijan said political relations between the two countries were at a high level, adding there were good opportunities for expanding the cooperation in economic, tourism, investment making and other fields.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the greetings of Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and asked the diplomat to communicate his greetings to the Emir of the State of Qatar.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India Vinod Kumar as he ends his diplomatic mission in the country.

The parties said bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and India were developing successfully, and noted that there was mutual interest towards expanding cooperation in the economic, business and other fields.

The parties expressed confidence that the relations between the two countries would be further strengthened in various areas.