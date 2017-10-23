 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani President ratifies amendment to law 'On police'

    The article 33 of the law was changed

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has ratified the amendment made by Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) to the law "On police".

    Report informs, the Article 33 (Accountability of a policeman) of the law has been changed.

    According to the article, a policeman can be hold accountable on the grounds of committing illegal action during the service, violating service and execution disciplines, conducting an unworthy action that can damage the name of a policeman.

    The word "unworthy" removed from the article. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi