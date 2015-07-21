Azerbaijani President presents orders and medals to media representatives

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the 140-year anniversary of the National Day of Press in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev received the members of the Press Council Board.

Report informs, Aide of Azerbaijani President on the Social and Political Issues, Ali Hasanov, Chairman of the Press Council (PC) Aflatun Amashov, members of the Press Council also attended the event.

The president spoke about the role of the media.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated journalists and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the national press.

Chairman of the Press Council Aflatun Amashov highlighted the development of the national press, and remembered the measures conducted by national leader Heydar Aliyev to develop the media.

Saying that media representatives highly appreciate President Ilham Aliyev`s role in developing the country, strengthening patriotism ideas in society, Aflatun Amashov thanked the head of state for conferring honorary titles upon a group of media representatives on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the national press

Members of the Board of Directors of the Press Council Akif Ashırlı and Umud Rahimoghlu also thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention to the development of the media.

President Ilham Aliyev then presented awards to members of the Press Council who received honorary tittles.