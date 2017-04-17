Azerbaijani President: Non-oil sector accounts for around 65% of our economy

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Today we can confidently say that Azerbaijan managed to have diversified its economic potential. The non-oil sector today accounts for around 65 per cent of our economy,” Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at a republican conference of non-oil exporters in Yevlakh district.

“But we cannot say this about our exports. The largest part of our exports falls on oil and gas, which is obviously natural for the current period, because we are increasing our oil and gas potential. But one of the outstanding tasks for us is to ensure diversification of our exports. We need to achieve this in exports, just like we have done it with the Gross Domestic Product.”

The head of state highlighted results of regional development programs, saying thousands of new enterprises have been established across the country. The President said that 1.7 million jobs have been created, including 1.3 million permanent ones, in Azerbaijan.