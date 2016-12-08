President inaugurates new highways in Sabunchu and Surakhani districts of Baku city - UPDATED

***First news published at 11:57

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of Ramana-Mashtagha road in Sabunchu district and 5-kilometer section of Zigh-Amirjan-Yeni Surakhani highway in Surakhani district after major overhaul.

Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state that the road is 10 metres in width. All underground communication lines along the road were renovated. Sidewalks were built along the road. The highway will ease movement of 63,000 people in three residential areas.

President Ilham Aliyev cut a ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also attended the opening of the newly renovated Ramana-Mashtagha highway in Sabunchu district.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the renovation work. The 11km highway established a new road infrastructure in the area by linking Heydar Aliyev Avenue-Mardakan and Zabrat-Mashtagha roads.

The width of the two-lane highway was expanded to 10 metres from 6-7 metres. All communication lines along the highway were renovated. The highway, which links three residential areas, will ease movement of more than 85,000 people.

President Ilham Aliyev cut a ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road, and then spoke to builders.