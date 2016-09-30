Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Jewish community of Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Jewish community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national New Year holiday of the Jewish people, Rosh Hashanah.

Report informs, the congratulation letter reads as below:

Dear fellow countrymen!

Let me heartily congratulate you on the occasion of the national New Year holiday of the Jewish people, Rosh Hashanah, and wish each of you all the best.

Representatives of all nationalities irrespective of language, religion and ethnicity, including our citizens of Jewish origin, have lived in Azerbaijan in an atmosphere of peace and stability for centuries, actively participated in the public, political, scientific and cultural life of the country. The promotion of ethnic and cultural diversity in our society, the development of language and culture of ethnic minorities, the preservation of their customs and traditions are constantly under the patronage of the state, and this policy will be consistently continued in the future.

Let me sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, a symbol of renewal, spiritual purity, solidarity and goodwill, and wish happiness to your families and abundance to your homes.

Happy Holidays!"