 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting of Cabinet of Ministers

    The meeting was devoted to discussion of results of the first quarter of 2016 and further objectives

    Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 9, was held a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers has chaired by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on results of socioeconomic development in the first quarter of 2016 and the challenges ahead.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani soldiers killed as a result of preventing the provocation of Armenian armed forces in the battle were honored with a minute of silence at the beginning of the meeting.

    President Ilham Aliyev has wished patience to the relatives of the martyrs and a speedy recovery to injured.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi