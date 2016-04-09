Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting of Cabinet of Ministers

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 9, was held a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers has chaired by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on results of socioeconomic development in the first quarter of 2016 and the challenges ahead.

Report informs, Azerbaijani soldiers killed as a result of preventing the provocation of Armenian armed forces in the battle were honored with a minute of silence at the beginning of the meeting.

President Ilham Aliyev has wished patience to the relatives of the martyrs and a speedy recovery to injured.