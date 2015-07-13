Azerbaijani President: I believe, future of Azerbaijan is very bright

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani youth are patriotic, well-informed and educated. The first European Games demonstrated it once again."

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at Iftar dinner on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan hosted by the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade in his residence.

The Head of State stated that, the twenty thousand volunteers participated at the Games: "They have worked free of charge, from morning till evening. This is what the Azerbaijani youth are. They are knowledgeable, speaking in foreign languages, educated, professional, cultural, beautiful. On my own behalf and on behalf of the European Games Organizing Committee Chairperson Mehriban Aliyeva, thanks certificates were given to each of them. They deserve it. Our youth should grow in the national spirit and in the spirit of patriotism, also, they should be well-educated and well-informed as well."

The President also added that, the trends like terrorism, extremism and radicalism pervade all over the world today: "Everywhere - in the Middle East, Europe, different places. It may have different manifestations. However, they are one concept. The best insurance and barrier against this, is education. Knowledgeable and well-educated man rarely losses his/her way. It is easy to poison the minds of illiterate people. Therefore, our young people are educated and knowledgeable. We note it with appreciation and our policy will further continue in this direction. The government agencies and religious organizations should be together again. Including religious education, education in Azerbaijani universities and secondary schools should be in a high level. The Azerbaijani government will take all necessary measures in this direction."

"In short, my dear friends, we express our wishes once again at today's iftar dinner. We express our views on the future of our country. I believe that Azerbaijan's future is very bright. Because we are on the road of truth and justice. The socio-political situation is stable in Azerbaijan. The unity of the people and the government strengthens us again. No force can affect our successful path", the President said.