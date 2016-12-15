Azerbaijani President gives urgent instructions to governors of relevant agencies over search for missing oilmen

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ As previously reported, on December 15, at about 05:00 a.m., strong wind blowing at a speed of 41 m/s in the Caspian Sea destroyed a 150-meter part of the pier located at the right and left parts of the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 of "Azneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov. According to preliminary report, as a result of collapse, 10 employees of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) were reported missing.

Report informs, the situation was immediately reported to the President of Azerbaijan. The head of state gave urgent instructions to governors of all relevant agencies over search for missing oil workers.

Currently, helicopter and vessels of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, employees of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, ships of “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC are operatively carrying out search and rescue operations for missing oilmen. One person found dead so far.

Measures are being taken in connection with search for missing employees. Azerbaijani President is regularly informed over the situation.