​Azerbaijani President declares mourning in the country for accident on 10th platform in Gunashli oil field of SOCAR

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order declaring 6 December 2015 a day of mourning for those who died in the incident on the platform No 10 in Gunashli oil field of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Report informs, a decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan says:

The accident caused by a severe storm on the platform No 10 in Gunashli oil field of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 4 December 2015 claimed heavy loss of life. Search and rescue efforts now continue in the Caspian Sea.

Sharing the grief of the families of those who died in the accident, I hereby order:

To declare 6 December 2015 a day of mourning in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 December 2015