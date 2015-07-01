Azerbaijani President awards police officer for his heroism - PHOTO

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded the employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, who bravely and selflessly rescued the baby safely from the burning fire suffocated by the smoke during the fire, which occurred in the high-rise building located in the Binagadi district of Baku city and called by the world famous mass media as “hero policeman”. Report informs, police sergeant Elvin Abishov was awarded with the medal of "Courage".

A photographer of "Report" news agency, Orkhan Azimov was awarded with the Order of "Honor" by the Interior Ministry for the coverage of E.Abishov's service in local and foreign media.