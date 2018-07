Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding Polad Bulbuloglu with the order of "Honor". Report informs, according to the decree, Polad Bulbuloglu was awarded with the order of "Honor" for his efficient long-term activity in Cultural and socio-political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Polad Bulbuloglu was born on February 4, 1945 in Baku. Tomorrow he will celebrate his 70th anniversary.