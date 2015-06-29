President awards Mehriban Aliyeva with 'Heydar Aliyev' Order

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting has been held with the Azerbaijani athletes, who won the First European Games, their coaches, representatives of Azerbaijan`s sports community and foreign partners, who contributed to the organization of the Games.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife, Chairperson of the Baku 2015 First European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended the ceremony.

First a footage highlighting the opening and closing ceremonies of the First European Games, the most memorable moments of the competitions, as well as performance of the Azerbaijani athletes was demonstrated.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

Then the award ceremony was held.

Addressing the event, Chief Operating Officer of the Baku European Games Operations Committee (BEGOC) Simon Clegg, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov thanked the head of state for his active support for the excellent organization of the Games.

President Ilham Aliyev`s order dated 29 June, 2015, to confer "Heydar Aliyev" order upon Mehriban Aliyeva for her fruitful activity to develop culture, education, healthcare and sports in the Republic of Azerbaijan, ensure extensive promotion of the cultural heritage of the people of Azerbaijan on the international level and big contribution to the organization of the First European Games was read out at the ceremony.

The head of state presented "Heydar Aliyev" order to Mehriban Aliyeva.

Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the event.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov once again thanked the head of state for his big attention and care to sports and athletes in the country.

Then the ceremony featured the demonstration of a footage highlighting victories of the Azerbaijani athletes in the First European Games, showing the head of state present medals to the winning Azerbaijani athletes.