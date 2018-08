© Report.az

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding Avaz Alakbarov "The Honorable Teacher" title.

Report informs, Avaz Akbar Alakbarov has been awarded "The Honorable Teacher" title for his efficient activity in the field of education.

Notably, former Finance Minister of Azerbaijan will turn 65 on July 23.