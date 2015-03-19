Azerbaijani President attends nationwide festival on the occasion of Novruz

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today the nationwide festival on the occasion of the Azerbaijani national holiday -Novruz was held in Baku. Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended the festival. First,, the head of the head, his spouse and family members came to the square in front of the Maiden Tower.

The children in the national costumes congratulated President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

President Ilham Aliyev set on Novruz bonfire. He made a speech at the celebration festival. Then President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and family members came to the Seaside National Park. The main characters of the holiday, Kosa and Kechal welcomed and congratulated the President and his family members.

The President and members of his family reviewed the exhibition of crops grown in the fertile Azerbaijani organized as a part of celebrations.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and his family members saw samples of carpets.

They also watched the performances of the athletes in front of stands dedicated to "Baku-2015" the first European Games.