Azerbaijani President attends conference on results of third year implementation of State Program on socio-economic development of regions

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ A conference dedicated to the results of third year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018" has been held.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the conference.

The head of state made an opening speech at the conference.

Other speakers at the event included Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov, head of Azerbaijan Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association Bashir Guliyev, chairman of Hazelnut Producers and Exporters Association Ismayil Orujov, chairman of Wine Exporters' and Producers' Association Elchin Madatov, head of Azerbaijan Tourism Association Nahid Baghirov and head of Fish meal manufacturing plant Zaur Salmanov.

The head of state made a closing speech at the conference.