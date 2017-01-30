 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani President attends conference on results of third year implementation of State Program on socio-economic development of regions

    The head of state made an opening speech at the conference

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ A conference dedicated to the results of third year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018" has been held.

    Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the conference.

    The head of state made an opening speech at the conference.

    Other speakers at the event included Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov, head of Azerbaijan Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association Bashir Guliyev, chairman of Hazelnut Producers and Exporters Association Ismayil Orujov, chairman of Wine Exporters' and Producers' Association Elchin Madatov, head of Azerbaijan Tourism Association Nahid Baghirov and head of Fish meal manufacturing plant Zaur Salmanov.

    The head of state made a closing speech at the conference.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi