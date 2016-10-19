Azerbaijani President arrived in Qazakh region

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Qazakh-Kosalar highway has opened after renovation.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state that the highway connects two residential areas with the total population of 6,000 people. The 10km-long two-lane highway is six metres in width. Forty-two traffic signs were installed, one bus station was built along the road.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official inauguration of the highway.