Azerbaijani police switch to 4-day enhanced mode in presidential elections

3 April, 2018 18:04

© Report/ Orkhan Azim Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with presidential elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan, employees of all internal affairs bodies will switch to the 4-day enhanced mode on April 10-14. Report informs, Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov has signed a relevant order.