Azerbaijani police enhances work due to Referendum

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 24, work regime of the Azerbaijani police will be tightened due to the referendum in the country.

Report informs, Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov has signed an order.

Pursuant to the order, the police will work in an enhanced regime on September 24-29.

Notably, public voting (referendum) will be held in Azerbaijan on September 26 in order to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.