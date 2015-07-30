Azerbaijani PM approves list of police officials having the right to keep, carry and use electroshockers - LIST

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers passed a document, approving the "List of police officials, having the right to keep, carry and use electroshockers intended". Report informs, a decree signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zadeh.

Thus, the list of police officials, who have the right to keep, carry and use electroshockers stun intended, includes chief of the Commandant Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), the commander of the regular police, providing security of administrative buildings, the deputy commander, chief Inspector of the Service, inspector of the Service and commanders and policemen; commanders of the regular units of the special police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, deputy commanders, ordinary policemen, and other employees from the junior, middle and senior commanding staff; commanders of the regular police units (regiment, battalion, platoon, unit), being directly under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, deputy commanders, chief inspectors of the service, employees of escort service of temporary venues.