Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Regional Affairs reported on their work

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on the Regional Issues was held today. Report informs a Committee Chairman Arif Rahimzadeh issued a report on the work done by the Committee at the autumn session in 2014.

A. Rahimzadeh noted that 7 meetings were held at the autumn session of the committee, 13 issues were discussed, 11 of which were legislations. In the reporting period, 101 letters, suggestions, requests and complaints were considered, 72 of which forwarded to the relevant organizations. During the autumn session of 2014 members of the committee received more than 450 people.

Members of the committee, also speaking at the meeting, touched the works carried out by the Committee during the autumn session.

The meeting also approved a plan for the upcoming spring session 2015 of the Committee on Regional Affairs.

In conclusion, the changes to the Regulation On the rules of preparation and approval of documents related to the allocation of municipal sites were discussed.