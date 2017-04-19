 Top
    Azerbaijani Parliament to discuss toughening penalty for tarnishing President’s honour and dignity

    Amendment was proposed to Article 323 of the Criminal Code© Report

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ A draft amendment on toughening penalty for tarnishing honour and dignity of Azerbaijani President will be discussed at April 25 plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

    Report informs, according to amendment proposed to Article 323 of Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (illegal actions or humiliation of honor and dignity of the President of Azerbaijan), tarnishing or humiliating the honour and dignity of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in a public statement, publicly shown product, mass media or internet information resource if demonstrated publicly envisages a fine of AZN 1,500 to 2,500 or two years of corrective labour or imprisonment. A fine of AZN 500 to 1,000 is stipulated under the current legislation.

    A fine of AZN 2,000 to 3,000 is stipulated for a similar offence committed publicly on the internet by using fake usernames, profiles or accounts. Current amount of this fine is AZN 1,000 to 1,500. 

