Milli Majlis listens to Azerbaijani Prime Minister's Report 2016 - UPDATED

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has today started the next plenary session.

Report informs, the session chaired by Speaker Ogtay Asadov attended by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade, ministers, government officials.

Agenda of the session includes one issue - Cabinet of Ministers report on activities in 2016.

The report will be submitted by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade.

***

According to the latest information, Azerbaijani Premier Minister Artur Rasi-zade reports in Milli Majlis.