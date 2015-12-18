Azerbaijani Parliament strictly responds to US Congress for draft 'Azerbaijan Democracy Act'

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today's plenary session of Mlli Majlis has strictly criticized the draft entitled 'Azerbaijan Democracy Act', presented to US Congress and considering imposing the sanctions against Azerbaijani high-ranking officials.

"US policy became pro-Armenian and a slave policy of persons, actually carrying out order of Armenians", Report informs, Samad Seyidov, Chairman of Parliamentary Committee for International Relations and Inter-parliamentary ties said Friday.

'Such cases negatively affect to US', he said: 'Helsinki Commission is an organization, established for US cooperation with OSCE. Chris Smith does everything possible for formation of great provocations through anti-Azerbaijan draft made by him.'

Preparation of such a draft is an issue related with direct activity of pro-Armenian forces, operating against Azerbaijan, S.Seyidov said.

'Several documents on Nagorno-Karabakh and territories under occupation of Azerbaijan to be discussed in winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, to be held in January', Committee Chairman said: 'All this was made possible as a result of activities of Azerbaijani delegation. Azerbaijan is an important country in the region, which takes peaceful policy as basis.'

According to MP Sahib Aliyev, Azerbaijan cooperates with US in all fields: 'It does not serve only interests of the two countries. These are relations for preservation of stability around the world.'

'Forces under influence of US Armenian lobby always wanted to damage relations between the two countries', he said: 'Such forces accuse Azerbaijan in aggression towards Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. However, just we were exposed to aggression. Point is that the US is a country, playing positive role in the region. Therefore, such actions are directed towards US interests.'

MPs Fazail Aghamali and Fazil Mustafa emphasized that growing influence of Azerbaijan in the region concerns some forces: That's why, some pro-Armenian forces make meaningless opinions against our country.'

This step is for toady to Armenian lobby, MP Gudrat Hasanguliyev said.