    Azerbaijani parliament prepares draft law on return of refugees and IDPs to their homeland

    Milli Majlis Labor and Social Policy Committee held first meeting of spring session

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis Labor and Social Policy Committee has held first meeting of spring session.

    Report informs, legislative action plan of the committee on spring session has reviewed at the meeting.

    Committee Chairman Hadi Rajabli said that two draft laws - 'On rights of disabled persons' and 'On tourism' will be reviewed in the spring session.

    H.Rajabli noted that draft law 'On rights of disabled persons' is revised version of law 'On prevention of disability' adopted before: 'Because that law has partially lost its urgency and revision wass required.'

    According to him, draft law on 'On repatriation of refugees and displaced persons' has been prepared. 

