Azerbaijani Parliament passes draft law considering bans to lawmakers

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has discussed the draft law "On code of ethics of a member of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, the newly developed draft law includes 13 articles.

This law refers only to those who have the status of a deputy. Guided by these code of ethics, lawmakers are obliged to comply with provisions of this law.

The draft law deprives MPs, roughly violating codes of ethics, of mandates, bans use of abusive words and interrupting.

The draft law put to vote and adopted in 1st reading.