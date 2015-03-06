Azerbaijani Parliament made amendments to the Criminal Code

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan tighten the penalties for disclosing state secrets. Report informs, in this regard, at today's plenary meeting of the Parliament were made an amendments to the Criminal Code.

According to the proposed amendments, the disclosure of information constituting a state secret by a person to whom it was entrusted or became known on service or work, in the absence of high treason, punishable by imprisonment for a term of three to six years (previously two to five years) with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term up to three years.

The same act, resulting in serious consequences, shall be punished by imprisonment for a term of four to eight years (previously three to seven years), with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to five years.

Recall that under the current legislation, criminal liability for disclosing state secrets referring only state officials.

The amendment was adopted by a majority of votes.