​Azerbaijani Parliament adopts law "On the fight against religious extremism"

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will allow to harm health, life, or damage property of religious extremists in the course of special operations against religious extremism.

Report informs, this issue is reflected in the new law "On the fight against religious extremism."

The bill, prepared jointly by the Committee on Legal Policy and State Committee for order and public associations and religious organizations consists of three chapters and 15 provisions. Under the new law, everyone is obliged to inform the relevant authorities the information which will facilitate identification of cases of religious extremism, religious fanaticism and religious radicalism, and to minimize damage of these cases.

The draft law states that persons engaged in religious extremism, bear responsibility in accordance with the Criminal, Administrative and Civil Codes. Registration of legal persons engaged in religious extremism, gets canceled and their activities suspended.

According to the bill, in the course of security operations against religious extremism, conducted in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan, hard to health, life and damage of property of extremists is allowed. A person involved in the fight against religious extremism is not responsible for damage in the course of security operations against religious extremism.

The main objective is to ensure the security of society and the state, detection and prevention of religious extremism and minimize damage caused by religious extremism, identification of the causes and conditions of religious extremism, implementation of extremist activities and financing extremism.

The draft was adopted on first reading by a vote.