Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani National Pavilion at Milan Expo 2015 international exhibition has been brought to Baku and rebuilt in the territory of the Seaside National Park.

Report informs that President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the pavilion.

Executive director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the conditions created at the rebuilt pavilion.