Members of Azerbaijani Parliament banned to use abusive words

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani MPs shall not use abusive words during their activities, which violate human rights, freedoms and legitimate interests, tarnish honor and dignity as well as business reputation, also, shall not call to carry out such actions.

Report informs, it is stipulated in the newly developed draft law "On ethical conduct rules of deputies of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

It was mentioned in Article 4 of the draft law (respect human rights, freedoms and legitimate interests, honor and dignity, business reputation), MPs shall not intentionally carry out actions tarnishing business reputation of legal persons, also, shall not call to carry out such actions.

The draft law is expected to be tabled in the Parliament in the near term.