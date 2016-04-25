Azerbaijani Minister: 'Formation of an inclusive society is one of biggest challenges'

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Declaration of 2016 a year of the multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, the country where people live in harmony and tolerance regardless of national, religious, racial affiliation, once again demonstrated our commitment to the global values. Formation of an inclusive society is one of biggest challenges facing society'.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said in the business symposium held within the UNAOC VII Global Forum in Baku.

He said that the ongoing processes in the world in recent years, events occurring in the countries, which traditions of tolerance considered unbreakable, increase the urgency of the issue.

The minister said that one of the biggest challenges facing several countries from the viewpoint of inclusive society is to ensure the places inhabited by refugees and migrants becoming a part of society, acceptance of displaced persons as full-fledged members of the society and realization of their scientific, economic and creative potential in full extent.