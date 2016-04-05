Azerbaijani Supreme Commander-in-Chief: 'We will not allow anyone to dominate in our lands'

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ If Armenian leadership realizes its mistake, sincerely acts at negotiations, I am sure there will be opportunities for the peaceful settlement of the issue. We want it'.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev said in the meeting with family members of the servicemen, wounded and killed during repulsing Armenian attack on the frontline region.

Azerbaijan has stated that unilaterally ceases all combat operations. But provided that the opposite side will not benefit from this case. They also must cease operations and remain where they are. We are in our own territories, we are not interested in the territories of other states, we have not occupied lands of any other states. Also we will not allow anyone to dominate in our lands. Now Azerbaijani state and army is strong'.