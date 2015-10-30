Azerbaijani chief electoral officer meets Malaysian delegation

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has met a Malaysian delegation of Central Election Commission who is in Baku to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections, Report informs.

Mazahir Panahov expressed his satisfaction with the meeting and relations of Azerbaijan`s Central Election Commission and its cooperation with the Central Election Commission of Malaysia within the various international organizations.

Malaysian observers were informed about the country's electoral system and electoral law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the work done in preparation for the elections to be held on November 1.

Responding to participants' questions, Mazahir Panahov informed them about large-scale projects carried out to hold free, fair and transparent parliamentary elections in the country.

The sides discussed prospects for further cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies, exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.