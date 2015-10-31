Azerbaijani chief electoral officer meets Lithuanian delegation

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has met a Lithuanian delegation led by Chairman of the Central Election Commission Zenonas Vaigauskas, Report informs.

Mazahir Panahov expressed his satisfaction with close cooperation between the two countries' election commissions.

The CEC chairman emphasized that bilateral relations and mutual exchange of experience between these bodies contribute to improvement of the election practice.

Expressing his gratitude for invitation to observe the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, the Lithuanian CEC chairman familiarized himself with preparations for the elections to be held on November 1.

Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov highlighted large-scale projects carried out to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

The sides also discussed prospects for development of cooperation between the two countries' election bodies, and exchanged views over the issues of mutual interest.