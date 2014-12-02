 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani CEC invited Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Council of Europe to observe municipal elections

    Observation of the municipal elections is not part of the interests of other international organizations

    Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission (CEC) invited  the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe to take part in the observation of the municipal elections, which will be held  on December 23. Report was told by the head of the International Relations department of CEC  Secretariat  Rashid Yusifbayli.

    He pointed out that each time the invitation to observe the municipal elections sent to this structure due to the mandate of Congress."Observation of local elections is not part of the interests of other international organizations", - he added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi