Azerbaijani CEC invited Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Council of Europe to observe municipal elections

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission (CEC) invited the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe to take part in the observation of the municipal elections, which will be held on December 23. Report was told by the head of the International Relations department of CEC Secretariat Rashid Yusifbayli.

He pointed out that each time the invitation to observe the municipal elections sent to this structure due to the mandate of Congress."Observation of local elections is not part of the interests of other international organizations", - he added.