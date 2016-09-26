 Top
    Close photo mode

    CEC: 2,833,064 voters cast ballots as of 15:00 Baku time

    The process of voting was attended by 53.8% of voters

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Popular vote (referendum) was attended by 2,833,064 voters until 15:00.

    Report informs, Head of the CEC Secretariat Elections Information Center Farid Orujov said.

    According to him, since the beginning of the vote - 08:00 am, 2,833,064 (53.8%) out of the 5,267,111 voters participated in the elections across the country.

    F. Orujov said that hot line 115 of the Central Elections Commission did not receive complaints about violations at the voting. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi