Azerbaijani and Kazakhstan CECs sign Memorandum of Understanding

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ The international conference on "The Role of Modern Technologies in Elections: Improving Standards, Public Opinion" held in Astana, Kazakhstan, has completed its work.

Report informs citing the Media and Public Relations Department of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan that the Chairman CEC Mazahir Panahov, who attended the conference, held meetings with the Kazakh counterparts, as well as heads of election administration bodies from several countries and with other official figures. During the meeting, prospects for cooperation in various fields and issues of interest were also discussed.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Central Election Commissions of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on November 2 in Astana. The memorandum was signed by chairman Mazahir Panahov on behalf of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Berik Imashev, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

The Memorandum of Understanding is aimed at deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of intensification of relations and exchange of experience between the higher election constituencies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, which broaden the relations in all spheres.