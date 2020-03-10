 Top

Azerbaijan urges no wedding ceremonies amid coronavirus threat

The Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers urged people to postpone wedding ceremonies and avoid mass funerals in the coming months because of the high risks of COVID-19 infection.

In support of the measures taken by the Azerbaijani government to prevent the spread of the virus, the headquarters recommend citizens to keep away from crowded and indoor places, postpone journeys to high-risk countries.

"Be assured that you comply with the safety rules (use of medical masks, protective glasses, disinfectants, etc.)," the Operational Headquarters said in a statement. 

