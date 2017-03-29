Azerbaijan toughens punishment for voting instead of others

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ It is proposed to toughen punishment for violation of the rules of participation in elections (referendum).

Report informs, Article 159-1 of the Criminal Code says, intervention in or violation of elections (referendum) campaigns of candidates, political parties, blocs of political parties is punished by fine of 200 AZN up to 600 AZN, or by public works for the term from 400 to 480 hours, or imprisonment for the term up to 1 year. According to the proposal, the penalty increased from 2.000 AZN to 4.000 AZN.

Penalty amount of the punishment for preventing pre-election (referendum) mass events is from 500 AZN to 1.000 AZN. Currently, the amount is proposed to increase from 3.000 AZN to 6.000 AZN.

Penalty amount for creating conditions to vote instead of others in elections (referendum) is also increased from 3.000 AZN to 6.000 AZN. Current legislation considers penalty of 500 AZN to 1.000 AZN.

The amount is proposed from 5.000 AZN to 8.000 AZN, if committed by payoff, deception, threatening, using force or threatening to use force, committed by conspiracy by group of persons or by organized group, by an official using its post. According to the law, the penalty amounts from 500 AZN to 1.000 AZN.

The draft will be discussed in the Azerbaijani Parliament.