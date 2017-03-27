Azerbaijan toughens punishment for theft of ID card

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of the penalty increased for illegal obtaining of official documents, giving rights or releasing from obligations, as well as state award of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, a relevant amendment proposed to the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Currently, amount of the penalty is up to 300 AZN. Also, correctional labor considered for a period of up to one year or imprisonment for a term of up to six months.

It is proposed to increase amount of the penalty from 1000 AZN to 2000 AZN.

Amount of the penalty is proposed to be increased from 1000 AZN to 2000 AZN for theft, destruction, damage or concealing official documents, stamps or seals for mercenary purposes or other personal interest. Currently, this amount is up to five hundred manats.

Under current legislation, penalty considered up to three hundred manats or correctional labor for a period of up to one year or imprisonment for the same period for theft of seafarer's identity document, identity card, passport or other important personal documents of a citizen. It is proposed to increase the amount of the fine from 1000 AZN up to 1500 AZN.