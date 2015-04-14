Azerbaijan to tighten penalties for counterfeiting tickets to mass sports events and competitions

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan toughened penalties for falsification of tickets to the massive sporting events and competitions. Report informs, in this regard, at a joint meeting of the Committee on Social Policy and Legal Policy of the Milli Majlis discussed the draft amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences.

In addition, for increased prices for tickets to mass sports events and competitions, which are regulated by law "On physical culture and sport", officials will be fined from 1,500 to 2,000 manats, legal persons shall be punished by a fine in the amount of 5000 to 7000 manats.

For infliction of obstacles in conducting sporting events and competitions physical persons will be fined in the amount of 500 manats, officials - 2000 manats, and legal entities - 5,000 manats.