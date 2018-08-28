Azerbaijan to start issuing new generation ID cards this week

https://report.az/storage/news/fa4f8da5c77fde566f9e4f00d105a73a/0e4d3001-3ea0-40de-b165-ba66ffb03f44_292.jpg
Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is going to start issuance of new generation ID cards from September 1.
Report informs, the new generation ID cards will be more secure than old cards. These cards will include registration of citizen, data about family status, biometric photo of card owner and chip. These cards will attach special importance in regulation of exchange of biometric information with relevant bodies of other countries.
