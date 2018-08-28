 Top
    Azerbaijan to start issuing new generation ID cards this week

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is going to start issuance of new generation ID cards from September 1.

    Report informs, the new generation ID cards will be more secure than old cards. These cards will include registration of citizen, data about family status, biometric photo of card owner and chip. These cards will attach special importance in regulation of exchange of biometric information with relevant bodies of other countries. 

