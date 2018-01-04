Azerbaijan to prepare requirements for designation of smoking areas

Baku. 4 January.REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan will prepare the sanitary-hygienic norms and requirements for designation of smoking areas within three months.

Report informs, legislation will also determine the utilization order of tobacco products waste within this period.

Cabinet of Ministers will determine main priorities and methods for awareness-raising among the population and ensure the operation of hotline with that purpose.

Notably, President Ilham Aliyev signed the law "On restriction of use of tobacco products" on December 29, 2017. The law defines a legal basis for the protection of the health of the population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, promotion of healthy lifestyle, healthy growth and development of children and youth, prevention of harmful habits, reduction of environmental impacts of tobacco use and tobacco smoke.